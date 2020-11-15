U.S. military seizes Scytl servers tied to election fraud — Soros and Gates own stock in company, reports claim

by Shepard Ambellas, Intellihub:

If true — get ready for an uprising because the sh*t may hit the fan

Texas Representative Louie Gohmert told broadcaster Chris Salcedo on Friday during a segment on Newsmax that the U.S. Army forces raided the Spanish-based election data firm Scytl and retrieved company servers in Germany that are possibly connected to recent U.S. election fraud.

The Barcelona-based company also has ties to billionaire George Soros and Bill Gates who reportedly own stock in the company.

“I was told that there was a Tweet in German in Germany that the U.S. Army had gone in and seized the Scytl server… so there are all sorts of games being played,” the representative from Texas. “Somebody ordered the U.S. Army… to go in and seize the server.”

“There are people involved inside the government that have been trying to take this president down,” he maintained.

Twitter user @Earth_Changes Tweeted in response to a Tweet put out by President Donald Trump: “Dominion software flipped ballots in several key states away from Trump & threw out others…”

It attempted to alter our election and got caught? https://t.co/J8mcH4SpxG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020

